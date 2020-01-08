Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia Sells 1,325 Shares

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $208,727.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,322.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

COUP traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $167.46. 1,636,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,880. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.77. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.94 and a beta of 1.54. Coupa Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.17 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $101.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.20 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.24%. The business’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

