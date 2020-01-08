COVA Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, COVA has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a total market capitalization of $415,967.00 and $777,860.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012370 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00178228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.31 or 0.01414113 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000586 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026822 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00117771 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

COVA Token Profile

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

