Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $163.23

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $163.23 and traded as low as $154.92. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares last traded at $156.29, with a volume of 9,721 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBRL shares. BidaskClub cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. CL King initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Argus lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.96.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $749.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.34 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $780,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

