Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.49

Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.56. Crew Energy shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 720,851 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CR. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.05 to C$1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$0.75 target price on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.20.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.61.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crew Energy (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.