Cribstone Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 410,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,461,000 after purchasing an additional 50,087 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

LLY stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.71. 5,188,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,726,290. The company has a market capitalization of $126.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.57.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.49%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, CFO Joshua L. Smiley purchased 929 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,951.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,667.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 4,615 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.38 per share, for a total transaction of $500,173.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,059,553.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,405 shares of company stock valued at $909,004 and have sold 1,355,504 shares valued at $161,345,512. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.67.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.