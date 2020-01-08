Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 452.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,393 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 64.9% in the third quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $8.51 on Wednesday, hitting $339.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,102,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,119,486. The firm has a market cap of $148.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $317.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.33. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $371.86.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

