Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 1,238 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000.

SPYG traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,100. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $42.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1605 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

