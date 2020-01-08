Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,114 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,848 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,902,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 237,373 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,041,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,416 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $325.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,912,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,382. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $257.08 and a 12 month high of $327.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $2.0391 per share. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

