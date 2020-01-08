Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.75

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.75 and traded as low as $15.72. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 64,469 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRR.UN. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$16.25 price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.47.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.39, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.91%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

