Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. is a national leader in providing innovative healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services. Their diverse client base includes both clinical and nonclinical settings, servicing acute care hospitals, physician practice groups, outpatient and ambulatory-care centers, nursing facilities, both public schools and charter schools, rehabilitation and sports medicine clinics, government facilities, and homecare. They are able to place clinicians on travel and per diem assignments, local short-term contracts and permanent positions. They are a market leader in providing flexible workforce management solutions, which include managed services programs (MSP), internal resource pool consulting and development, electronic medical record (EMR) transition staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling and other outsourcing and consultative services. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

CCRN traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 132,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,700. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $398.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CAO Christopher R. Pizzi sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $104,318.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,131 shares in the company, valued at $524,530.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Larry Cash purchased 5,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $61,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,001.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 22.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,654,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 577.7% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

