CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 1,402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,509,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $735,786,000 after buying an additional 8,877,188 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 28,294.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076,669 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,670 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 3,453,894 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $234,553,941.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,263 shares in the company, valued at $561,140.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $2,852,529.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.46. 1,191,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,706,734. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $62.64 and a twelve month high of $80.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.91.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. CSX had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CSX from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on CSX from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.19.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

