Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMI. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $185.00 price target (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cfra lowered shares of Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.26.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $174.26 on Friday. Cummins has a 52-week low of $135.78 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.70 and a 200 day moving average of $168.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 35.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth about $20,389,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 37.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.