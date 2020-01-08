CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. CVB’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for the Bank, Community, Ventures, and for other banking or banking related subsidiaries which the Company may establish or acquire. Through its network of banking offices, the Bank emphasizes personalized service combined with offering a full range of banking and trust services to businesses, professionals and individuals located in the service areas of its offices. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut CVB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:CVBF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.31. 2,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,812. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $23.18.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.35 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 10.45%. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

In other CVB Financial news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $349,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,150,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,566,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 276,791 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,497,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,220,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,696,000 after purchasing an additional 43,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 69.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,247,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,229,000 after purchasing an additional 510,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

