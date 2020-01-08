Daejan (LON:DJAN) Shares Down 1.8%

Daejan Holdings PLC (LON:DJAN)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5,270 ($69.32) and last traded at GBX 5,360 ($70.51), 6,014 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 126% from the average session volume of 2,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,460 ($71.82).

The stock has a market cap of $873.43 million and a PE ratio of 14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,349.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,289.72.

Daejan (LON:DJAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX (70) (($0.92)) EPS for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Daejan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

About Daejan (LON:DJAN)

Daejan Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property investment activities in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its property portfolio includes commercial, industrial, and residential properties. The company was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

