Dai (DAI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.39 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Dai token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Bancor Network, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. Dai has a total market cap of $103.25 million and $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00178073 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.68 or 0.01406383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026990 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00118179 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, YoBit, Gate.io, Radar Relay, OasisDEX, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Gatecoin, DDEX, HitBTC, Bibox and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

