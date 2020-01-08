Danakali (ASX:DNK) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Danakali Ltd (ASX:DNK) dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.59 ($0.42) and last traded at A$0.59 ($0.42), approximately 138,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 107,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.60 ($0.42).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.66. The stock has a market cap of $187.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07.

Danakali Company Profile (ASX:DNK)

Danakali Limited engages in the exploration of minerals in Eritera, East Africa. It holds interests in the Colluli potash project located in the Danakil Depression region of Eritrea. The company was formerly known as South Boulder Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Danakali Limited in June 2015. Danakali Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Danakali Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danakali and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.