Daniel P. Burkland Sells 15,000 Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $1,019,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 155,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,559,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $2.29 on Wednesday, hitting $70.20. 649,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 468.00, a P/E/G ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 0.70. Five9 Inc has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.86.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.69 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Five9 by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

