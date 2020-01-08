Daniel Topping Purchases 1,031 Shares of B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM) Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners plc (LON:BPM) insider Daniel Topping bought 1,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £2,783.70 ($3,661.80).

Shares of LON BPM remained flat at $GBX 269 ($3.54) during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,334. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 263.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 270.62. B.P. Marsh & Partners plc has a 1 year low of GBX 201 ($2.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 314 ($4.13). The company has a market cap of $100.56 million and a PE ratio of 8.20. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Get B.P. Marsh & Partners alerts:

About B.P. Marsh & Partners

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, developmental capital/acquisition capital, startups, management buyouts, management buyins, and hive offs. The firm does not invest in insurance companies or businesses exposed to principle risk.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.