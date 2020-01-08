Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Hits New 52-Week High at $167.75

Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $167.75 and last traded at $166.85, with a volume of 13763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on DASTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dassault Systemes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dassault Systemes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dassault Systemes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.93.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dassault Systemes SE will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dassault Systemes stock. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in Dassault Systemes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dassault Systemes were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

