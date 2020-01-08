Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Lowered to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DKL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE:DKL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.59. 1,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,613. Delek Logistics Partners has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a market cap of $824.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $137.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $25,936.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,575 shares in the company, valued at $339,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 20.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

