Delphy Hits Market Cap of $998,761.00 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, OKEx and Gate.io. Delphy has a market cap of $998,761.00 and approximately $1,971.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00182030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.41 or 0.01447245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00118247 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy launched on November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

Buying and Selling Delphy

Delphy can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ABCC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

