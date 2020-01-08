DeVault Price Up 57.6% Over Last Week (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Over the last seven days, DeVault has traded 57.6% higher against the dollar. DeVault has a market capitalization of $19,850.00 and $315.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00038913 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004231 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000661 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 71.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000146 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000147 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

