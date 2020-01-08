Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.83 Billion

Analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) will post sales of $1.83 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.87 billion and the lowest is $1.78 billion. Devon Energy posted sales of $3.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $7.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.07 billion to $7.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $7.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,189,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,222,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,738 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 8,181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,822 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

