DHT (NYSE:DHT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.04. 4,196,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.62. DHT has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $8.83.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.16 million. DHT had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.66%. DHT’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DHT will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the third quarter worth about $440,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 38.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 243,949 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 67,750 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 136.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 313,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 181,044 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the third quarter worth about $3,251,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DHT by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.