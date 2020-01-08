Digital Gold (GOLD) Price Hits $50.37

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Gold has a total market cap of $178,936.00 and approximately $4.32 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Gold token can currently be purchased for $50.37 or 0.00627440 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00179841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.72 or 0.01391635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000590 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00027044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00117511 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 9,197 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,552 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin . Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage

Digital Gold Token Trading

Digital Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

