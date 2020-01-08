Digiwage Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Digiwage has a total market capitalization of $7,649.00 and $51.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digiwage has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 71.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00200072 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005990 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000236 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000648 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001296 BTC.

About Digiwage

Digiwage (CRYPTO:WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digiwage

Digiwage can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

