DigixDAO (DGD) Hits Market Capitalization of $37.51 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. DigixDAO has a market cap of $37.51 million and $940,784.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $18.76 or 0.00233890 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, AirSwap, HitBTC and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00180768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.18 or 0.01397758 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000598 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00016480 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00027135 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00117849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO (CRYPTO:DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal . DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bitbns, Liqui, Livecoin, Cobinhood, AirSwap, IDEX, HitBTC, OKEx, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, BigONE, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

