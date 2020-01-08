DIMCOIN Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. DIMCOIN has a total market cap of $87,842.00 and approximately $650.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DIMCOIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Coinbe, BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00181665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.18 or 0.01428990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000608 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026849 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00118520 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DIMCOIN Token Profile

DIMCOIN was first traded on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io . DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation . The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Coinbe, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIMCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

