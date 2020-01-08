Diploma (LON:DPLM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,666.89

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,666.89 and traded as high as $2,024.00. Diploma shares last traded at $1,990.00, with a volume of 72,377 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DPLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diploma to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,760 ($23.15) to GBX 1,730 ($22.76) in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Diploma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,490 ($19.60).

The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,949.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,668.95.

Diploma (LON:DPLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 64.30 ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 63.40 ($0.83) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Analysts predict that Diploma PLC will post 6496.9998453 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a GBX 20.50 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $8.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Diploma’s payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

Diploma Company Profile (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

