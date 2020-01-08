Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) dropped 11.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.51, approximately 2,535,225 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,690,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.

Get Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0479 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.76% of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GASL)

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the ISE Revere Natural Gas Index (the Index). The ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index has been created to provide investors with a product allowing them to quickly take advantage of both event-driven news and long term trends in the natural gas industry.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.