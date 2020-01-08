Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) Stock Price Down 11.7%

Shares of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:GASL) dropped 11.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.51, approximately 2,535,225 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,690,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.0479 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%.
Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GASL)
Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the ISE Revere Natural Gas Index (the Index). The ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index has been created to provide investors with a product allowing them to quickly take advantage of both event-driven news and long term trends in the natural gas industry.
Read More: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.