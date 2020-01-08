Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will post sales of $2.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.97 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. Discover Financial Services posted sales of $2.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full year sales of $11.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $11.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.90 billion to $12.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.07. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 72.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,722,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,627,000 after purchasing an additional 723,471 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 24.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 439,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,132,000 after acquiring an additional 86,344 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 36.2% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 527,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,906,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.37. 2,092,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,140. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $61.25 and a 1 year high of $92.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

