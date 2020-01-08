Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,887 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 3.1% of Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

In other iShares TIPS Bond ETF news, insider Coleman Howard purchased 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,600. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

