Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Receives $165.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dollar General from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dollar General from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Dollar General by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 346.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DG traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.38. The stock had a trading volume of 37,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $166.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

