Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) is Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Weather Gauge Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Dominion Energy makes up 2.8% of Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $948,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.80.

Shares of D stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $81.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,346. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.99 and a 200 day moving average of $79.55. The stock has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $67.41 and a 12-month high of $83.93.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.9175 dividend. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.62%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

