Doug Bailey Sells 2,000 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.26, for a total transaction of $198,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $182,380.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Doug Bailey sold 2,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $183,100.00.

POWI stock opened at $99.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.26. Power Integrations Inc has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $102.38.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.51%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,003,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,854,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.6% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,689,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 7.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 937,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,147,000 after acquiring an additional 68,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,208,000 after acquiring an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

