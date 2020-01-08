Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an underperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Dril-Quip from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.69.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average is $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -75.30 and a beta of 1.52. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $34.99 and a 12-month high of $56.71.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $108.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.17 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $189,215.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,538,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 29,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total value of $1,267,858.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,439,984.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,981 shares of company stock worth $2,229,145. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 509.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,197 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 389,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,536,000 after purchasing an additional 37,552 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

