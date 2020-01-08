Dystem (DTEM) Market Capitalization Tops $5,028.00

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. Over the last week, Dystem has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Dystem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. Dystem has a market capitalization of $5,028.00 and $2.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008548 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005654 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000223 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem Profile

Dystem (DTEM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 8,457,830 coins and its circulating supply is 6,312,766 coins. Dystem’s official website is dystem.io . Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio

Buying and Selling Dystem

Dystem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dystem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

