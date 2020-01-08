E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.80 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.80 ($11.40) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EOAN. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.87 ($11.48).

Get E.On alerts:

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €9.36 ($10.89) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.12. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.