E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €9.80 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.80 ($11.40) target price on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EOAN. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) price target on shares of E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €9.87 ($11.48).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €9.36 ($10.89) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.12. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

