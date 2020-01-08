Eagle Plains Resources (CVE:EPL) Trading Down 13%

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (CVE:EPL) fell 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, 216,800 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 16% from the average session volume of 187,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of $11.20 million and a P/E ratio of -8.85.

Eagle Plains Resources Company Profile (CVE:EPL)

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd., a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource properties in Western Canada. It owns approximately 50 gold, silver, uranium, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, gypsum, and rare earth mineral projects in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and Saskatchewan.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Plains Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Plains Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.