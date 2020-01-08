EAGLE POINT CR/COM (ECC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 10th

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a dividend payout ratio of 183.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EAGLE POINT CR/COM to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 158.9%.

Shares of ECC stock opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $361.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.54.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

