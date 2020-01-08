Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.36

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.36 and traded as high as $13.85. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 9,201 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.0792 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $2,383,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 242,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 9.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 663,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,947,000 after purchasing an additional 54,971 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

