EchoLink Market Capitalization Tops $725,915.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 2% higher against the dollar. EchoLink has a total market cap of $725,915.00 and $51,250.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LBank, HitBTC and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00037423 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.07 or 0.05865563 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00025800 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00034909 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001137 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, LBank, HitBTC and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

