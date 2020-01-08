Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.03

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.03 and traded as high as $20.47. Ecopetrol shares last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 102,776 shares trading hands.

EC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 160.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,870,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 243,291 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,294,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,039,000 after acquiring an additional 25,906 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 57.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 783,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after acquiring an additional 286,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 507.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 527,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 440,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

