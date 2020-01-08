Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.03

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.03 and traded as high as $20.47. Ecopetrol shares last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 102,776 shares trading hands.

EC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.50 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Ecopetrol’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 160.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,870,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 243,291 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,294,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,039,000 after acquiring an additional 25,906 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 57.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 783,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,340,000 after acquiring an additional 286,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 507.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 527,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 440,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol Company Profile (NYSE:EC)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit