Edge (DADI) Market Capitalization Tops $2.60 Million

Edge (CURRENCY:DADI) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Edge token can currently be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000459 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin, FCoin, HitBTC and Ethfinex. Edge has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $73,472.00 worth of Edge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Edge has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00038170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.06 or 0.05984440 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00026747 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00035062 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001751 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Edge Profile

DADI is a token. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Edge’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,692,561 tokens. The official website for Edge is edge.network/en . The Reddit community for Edge is /r/edgenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edge’s official message board is medium.com/dadi . Edge’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Edge Token Trading

Edge can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Gate.io, Ethfinex, OKEx, KuCoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edge using one of the exchanges listed above.

