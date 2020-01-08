EDGE PERF/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:EDGH) Shares Down 49.3%

EDGE PERF/PAR VTG FPD 0.1 (LON:EDGH) dropped 49.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 38.50 ($0.51), approximately 6,624 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.91 ($1.00).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 36.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 27.98. The company has a market cap of $4.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from EDGE PERF/PAR VTG FPD 0.1’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 9.41%.

Edge Performance VCT Public Limited Company is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in early venture and growth capital investments. It invests in creative industries and the technologies which enable it. The fund invests in media and entertainment sectors concentrating on companies that promote live music, theatre, sports, festival trade shows, exhibitions and other similar events.

