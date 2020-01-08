Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Emcor Group has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Emcor Group to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

NYSE:EME opened at $85.25 on Wednesday. Emcor Group has a twelve month low of $61.32 and a twelve month high of $93.54. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emcor Group will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

In other Emcor Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,146 shares in the company, valued at $31,533,159.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

