Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2020

Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Emcor Group has a dividend payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Emcor Group to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

NYSE:EME opened at $85.25 on Wednesday. Emcor Group has a twelve month low of $61.32 and a twelve month high of $93.54. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emcor Group will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

In other Emcor Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,146 shares in the company, valued at $31,533,159.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?

Dividend History for Emcor Group (NYSE:EME)

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit