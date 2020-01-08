Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.60

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $77.60 and last traded at $77.42, with a volume of 83011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.24.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research set a $72.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day moving average is $67.77.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $176,414.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 40,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $3,009,437.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,556,145.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 67,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 47,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

