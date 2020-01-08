Encounter Resources (ASX:ENR) Shares Up 12%

Encounter Resources Ltd. (ASX:ENR)’s stock price rose 12% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.14 ($0.10) and last traded at A$0.14 ($0.10), approximately 2,025 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 95,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.13 ($0.09).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00.

In other news, insider Paul Chapman 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th.

Encounter Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in Western Australia. The company explores for zinc, copper, gold, lead, and cobalt deposits. It principally focuses on exploring the Paterson Gold Projects and base metals located in the Paterson Province of Western Australia.

