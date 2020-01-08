EncryptoTel [WAVES] (ETT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $231.00

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market capitalization of $129,233.00 and $231.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002572 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012519 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00179831 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.94 or 0.01423372 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000592 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000174 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026886 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00118389 BTC.
- COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.
- Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.
EncryptoTel [WAVES] Profile
Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]
EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EncryptoTel [WAVES] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.