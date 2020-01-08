Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.69

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.69 and traded as high as $9.83. Energy Recovery shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 91,199 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $15.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Recovery currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $539.63 million, a PE ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 4.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $24.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $1,309,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 39,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $349,329.86. Insiders sold 203,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,788,440 in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Energy Recovery by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 454,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Energy Recovery by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 80,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Energy Recovery by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

